Van Grann defends rotating Munster team

Munster coach Johann van Graan is defending his decision to rotate his squad for tonight’s Pro 14 Irish derby against Ulster in Belfast.

The Southern Province will line out with a side that sees 13 changes from that which played Castres in the Champions Cup last week.

Jaco Taute and Jean Kleyn are among a number of players recalled following injury, while Cahir’s Tommy O’Donnell is back on the bench.

Former student at the Cistercian College in Roscrea Fineen Wycherly starts in the back row.

Van Graan says it is vital he manages his resources.