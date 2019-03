Joey Carbery has been named in the Munster team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter final against Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

The former Leinster out half has been passed fit, having spent the last month suffering with a hamstring injury.

Jack O’Donoghue has been selected at open side flanker.

It will be his first European appearance since last year’s semi final defeat to Racing 92.

Former Munster back row – Tipperary’s Alan Quinlan – feels his old team are in for a tough tie in Scotland.