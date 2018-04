Nenagh Ormond are through to the final of the Ulster Bank League Division 2A promotion play-offs.

They saw off the challenge of UL Bohemians 23-18 in Limerick this afternoon.

Nenagh Ormond manager John Long says the wind was a big factor in the game.

They face a trip to Armagh in next weekends final after the northern outfit traveled to Cork to see off Highfield in the second semi-final by 23 points to 17.