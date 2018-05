Simon Zebo starts at full-back in his final game for Munster at Thomond Park in tomorrow’s Guinness PRO-14 semi-final qualifier against Edinburgh.

Head-coach Johann van Graan has made 12 changes from their draw with Ulster last week with CJ Stander back to start at number 8.

J-J Hanrahan has got the nod to start at out-half.

Tipp man and former Munster player Alan Quinlan says after the disappointment of recent years, Munster will be aiming for silverware in the Pro 14…