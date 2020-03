The Roscrea RFC senior team were crowned Leinster League division 3 Champions without even kicking a ball on the last weekend of the season.

They were due to play Swords today at 3pm, but Swords RFC conceded the game and in turn, made the Roscrea team the winners of the league.

The Roscrea club will now go on to travel to the first division to play against Balbriggan on March 15th in the second round of the competition.