Racing in Tipperary today….

A marathon eight-race card takes place at Tipperary TODAY starting at 5.15pm where the Go Racing Student Society Handicap Hurdle at 7.25pm is the richest race down for decision.

Racing opens with the Restaurant Package At Tipperary Races Maiden Hurdle where all eyes will be on Barry Geraghty’s mount Gold Seal owned by JP McManus and trained by Joseph O’Brien in Piltown.

The son of Galileo was narrowly denied at the recent Killarney May meeting and will be fancied to go one better against 19 rivals.

The going at Tipperary is good to yielding.