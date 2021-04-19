Quarter-final battles underway in Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment

The focus today is on the first quarter final which features the victorious Munster final campaign of the Tipperary footballers last year up against the last Tipperary hurling team to achieve three in a row of All Irelands from 1949 to 1951.

Jimmy Finn from Borris Ileigh lined out in defence and captained that band of winners in ’51 which included legendary hurlers such as Doyle and Reddin and many other names that are still recalled today.

Up against the hurling heroes in this round is David Powers 2020 footballers.

They wore the famed Grangemockler colours in their famous win over Cork last November. It was the first Munster senior football title claimed by Tipperary in 85 years.

