Premier League to hold further talks as it targets June return

The Premier League will hold further talks this week as it targets a June return behind closed doors.

Football has been suspended in England since the 13th of March – and will only return if the UK government says it can.

It’s yet to be decided if matches will be held at approved stadiums or a neutral venue.

The Premier League remain committed to playing the final 92 games of the season#

Meanwhile, Serie A is moving closer to a return after the Italian Prime Minister announced the country is set to ease lockdown restrictions.

Italian clubs will be allowed to train fully on the 18th of May and the league could resume in early June.

There were 12 rounds of games to play in Serie A when the season was suspended on the 9th of March.