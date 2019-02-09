Premier footballers hopeful ahead of Donegal clash

Tipp are heading into their third round National Football League Division 2 clash with Donegal all guns blazing.

The Ulster side are one of the favourites for promotion, while an injury depleted Tipperary sit bottom of the table.

Having recorded a loss against Meath, and a tough draw against a defensive Fermanagh, Tipp’s Brian Fox says they’re hoping for a more free-flowing game tomorrow.

Throw in tomorrow at Semple Stadium, is at 2pm.

TippFMs live coverage of the game comes in association with Kevin O’Leary Opel Clonmel.