Premier Camogie Players Relishing Cork Challenge

Tipperary Camogie Manager Bill Mullaney says his side are relishing the challenge against Cork today.

The Senior side have no fresh injury concerns for their Munster Final clash against the Rebel county in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Tipperary are seen as the underdogs up against the current All Ireland holders but H Mullaney says they have enough experienced players within the ranks to handle the opposition.

Throw in is at 1.30 and Tipp FM’s full live coverage is in assocation with O’Dwyer Bros Electricial, Bank Place, Main St, Tipperary Town.