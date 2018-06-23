No change to Tipp side for Mayo Qualifer clash

Liam Kearns has named an unchanged side from that started against Cork in the Munster semi final for this evening’s Round 2 Qualifier clash with Mayo.

So the team in full is

1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Shane O’Connell – Golden-Kilfeacle

3. John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers

5. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Robbie Kiely (Capt.) – Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

8. Liam Casey – Cahir

9. Steven O’Brien – Ballina

10. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

12. Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Tipp and Mayo meet this evening after Stephen Rochford’s side lost to Galway in the Connacht semi final, and Liam Kearns’ men went down at the hands of Cork in the same round of the Munster Championship.

Mayo boast a star-studded line-up, with players like the O’Shea’s, and last years Footballer of the Year Andy Moran.

However, players like Michael Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney could cause the Westerners plenty of problems.

Mayo are expected to bring large support to Semple Stadium for the 5 o’clock throw in, but Tipp Manager Liam Kearns is hopeful the Premier’s fans will come out in their droves too…

Tipp FM’s live coverage of this Saturday evening’s All Ireland