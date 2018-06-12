Munster Championship structure may change next season

There’s been a broad welcome to proposed changes to the Munster Championship structure for next season following much criticism of this years fixtures.

Tipperary crashed out of the Championship following their defeat to Calre at the weekend but the structure of the competition has been identified as one of the culprits for the County’s early exit, with Tipp forced to play four games without a break.

On last nights Extra Time, former Tipp hurler James Woodlock told Ronan Quirke that each game was like a Munster final and while it may be great for the spectator it does take its toll on players