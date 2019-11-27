Maher said being crowned champions was an amazing feeling

Winning the Munster club title with your club is a wonderful feeling according to Borrisoleigh centre back Brendan Maher.

The north Tipp side led by a point at the final whistle against Waterford side Ballygunner last Sunday at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Borris will now prepare to take on St Thomas’ of Galway in the All Ireland semi final in the first weekend of January.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson in Cork on Sunday, the Borrisoleigh and Tipp defender Brendan Maher said his parish being crowned champions of Munster was an amazing feeling.