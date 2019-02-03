Local soccer fixtures – Sunday

The second of Tipperary’s teams in the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup play today.

St Michael’s will be looking to join Clonmel Town in the quarter finals when they welcome Mervue United to Tipperary town.

The Saints beat last season’s semi finalists Newmarket Celtic, in the last 32 and won 2-0.

They also won the competition outright in 2014.

Kick off in Tipperary town is at 2:30pm.

Peake Villa’s last 16 game, due to take place today against Wesport United has been postponed.

==

In the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League, the match between Bansha Celtic and Peake Villa scheduled for 11:30am is now off.

Cahir Park play Vee Rovers at noon, while at 2:30 Clonmel Celtic play Tipperary Town.

In Division 1 it’s Glengoole United v Cullen Lattin at 11:30, Wilderness Rovers v Slieveardagh United at 2:30pm, and Peake Villa v Two Mile Borris, 11:30pm.

In Division 2 the first of the games sees Galbally United play Donohill and District at 11:30.

Then there’s 2 games down for decision at 2:30pm.

Clonmel Town play Kilsheelan United, while Burncourt Celtic play Suirside, in Suirside. 2:30pm.

Finally then, in Division 3, Killenaule Rovers play Tipperary Town, and Killusty play Bansha Celtic.

Kick off is at 11am.

Then at 2:30 Kilsheelan United play Cashel Town, and Mullinahone welcome Cahir Park to Mullinahone.

==

In the North of the County BT Harps play Borroway at 2pm in the Fogarty cup Quarter final.

Ardcroney meet Sallypark at 11.30 in Division 1 of the league.

While in Division 2, Templetuohy play BT Harps, and Arra Rovers meet Clonmore.

Both those games kick off at 2pm.