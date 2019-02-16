Local GAA fixtures – Saturday

Starting in the South of the county with the U21B Football Group 2 Play Off.

Mullinahone meet Anner Gaels in O’Sullivan Park Ballingarry at 2:30.

+++

MID TIPP

The Mid Tipp Minor B Football Championship Round 3 game between Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Loughmore – Castleiney takes place in Gortnahoe at 3 o’clock.

Meanwhile at the same time Boherlahan Dualla take on Moyne Templetuohy/Thurles Gaels in Boherlahan.

The Mid Tipp Minor A Football Round 3 games pit Sarsfields against Drom Inch.

That game goes ahead in the Outside Field Thurles at 3:00 PM

And at the same time J K Brackens Og play Moycarkey-Borris in Templemore.

+++

WEST TIPP

Cashel King Cormacs take on Clonoulty/Rossmore in the West Tipp U21 A Football Semi-Final.

Throw in in Clonoulty is at 7:30pm.