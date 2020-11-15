Liam Sheedy gives his reaction to Tipperary’s win

Following yesterday’s win over Cork, Tipperary will be in action next weekend in the All-Ireland Quarter-Final.

Goals from Jason Forde and Jake Morris saw Tipp out score the Rebels by 4 points on a final scoreline of 2-18 to 1-17.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Liam Sheedy gave his reaction to the win:

“Just relieved I guess, you know it was a very tough tussle.

Half-time two points up, playing into the stiff breeze and it was backs to the wall but I thought the character shown by the lads in the second half, you know we had chances in that first half that we generally convert into scores and we didn’t take our chances.

The way they reacted in the second half, obviously the goal after half-time was a big score and then Jake’s goal finishing up, it just gave us a cushion.

We are exactly where we want to be, back in the All-Ireland series after beating a very good Cork team so we’re happy with that.”