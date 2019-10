Kiladangan are through to the Senior Hurling final for only the second time.

A series of goals in the second half of their clash against seasoned Nenagh Éire Óg saw them through.

A resolute Kiladangan defence saw off a rallying Nenagh side to a final scoreline of Kiladagan 3-12 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-15.

Speaking after the game Kiladangan manager Brian Lawlor said they have learned lessons from their 2016 outing.