Kiladangan open North Championship with win

Kiladangan opened their North Senior Hurling Championship account with a win over Toomevara last night.

They saw out a win of 1-17 to 1-12 at MacDonagh Park in Cloughjordan.

In today’s game in the North Senior Hurling Championship – Ballina take on Portroe in Nenagh at 6pm.

+++

Meanwhile, Ballinahinch hurler Adrian Kelly, like many other hurlers across north Tipp, is facing into championship action this weekend.

However he has just recovered from a brain tumor and will be part of the Ballinahinch panel for today’s north intermediate championship game against Borrisokane at 4.15pm in Nenagh.

After making his debut against Burgess 21 years ago in Kilcoleman Adrian started his first hurling match since being diagnosed with a brain tumor in August 2017 against the same opposition last March.

Looking ahead to the game Adrian told Tipp FM that getting a Ballinahinch jersey for the game will be a proud moment for him…