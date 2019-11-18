Kennedy and Peters ensure strong finish for Commercials

Commercials will meet Nemo Rangers on Sunday week in the Munster senior club football final at a yet to be decided venue.

The south Tipp side had to fight all the way against Clare side Milltown Malbay yesterday in West Clare.

A strong finish from Commercials edged them clear, late on in the game with Jack Kennedy and Jamie Peters to the fore.

Commercials back room team member Tommy Toomey told Tipp FM sport this win will stand to the team for the final as they had to work hard all the way for the victory.