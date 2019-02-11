Kearns says players deserve total credit for Donegal victory

A superb closing quarter by Tipp saw Tipp beat Donegal 3-9 to 0-13 in the division 2 clash in Thurles.

The premier started with a Steven O Brien goal early on before two second half goals, the first a fortuitous one as a Liam McGrath free sailed in off the Donegal keeper, while a sublime finish by Liam Casey sealed the win.

Donegal lead at the break 0-10 to 1-4 but Tipp played with the aid of a strong wind in the second half and attacked Donegal with success in the final 15.

Afterwards Liam Kearns told Tipp FM Sport he was delighted with the performance.