Hurling star Reidy excited about the new changes to Clare team

Clare hurling star David Reidy is looking forward to taking on the All Ireland champions in MacDonagh Park, Nenagh on Sunday.

Tipp meet Clare in the opening game of the Munster hurling league before travelling to play Limerick in the LIT Gaelic Grounds before Christmas.

The games are scheduled early, as the Tipp team jet off on their team holiday after Christmas and so, two rounds of the competition will be played before the holiday period.

Speaking at the launch of the Munster league, Clare hurling star David Reidy said the new management team has already made changes to how the team works.