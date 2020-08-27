Hurling: Nenagh looking to upset odds against Championship pace setters

Nenagh Éire Óg manager John Brennan says Thurles Sarsfields are deserving favourites going into their quarter final clash in the FBD Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship.

The sides meet in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening, with Sars entering the last eight on the back of three group stage wins including victories over Kilruane and Loughmore/Castleiney.

That has left the Thurles as favourites for the championship in the eyes of many hurling supporters in the county.

Nenagh manager John Brennan says he can’t dispute that they’ll be entering this game as underdogs. Watch his full interview with Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson below:

