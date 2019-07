Bansha trainer David Marnane tasted success at the Killarney Festival last evening.

Koybig won the International Hotel Handicap at Killarney under jockey Donagh O’Connor,

Marnane is hoping he’ll do well in Galway.

Frankie Dettori is the star turn on the third day of Killarney’s July Festival.

The legendary jockey is making his debut at the County Kerry course, and has four rides across tonight’s seven-race card.

Action there is due to get underway at 5.55pm.