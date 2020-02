There’s a seven-race card at Thurles this afternoon

The feature is the Grade 3 Novice Hurdle at 3.25 where Fethard trainer Mouse Morris sends out French Dynamite while Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore will be on board Henry de Bromhead’s Cavalry Master.

Joseph O’Brien has three runners in the field.

The first in Thurles is off at 1.55.