Charlie Swan among those paying tribute to the late Pat Smullen

Tributes have been pouring in today to former Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen, who has died at the age of 43.

The Offaly native was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March of 2018.

Last year, his charity race for Cancer Trials Ireland at the Curragh raised €2.5 million.

A 12 time Classic winner, Smullen won a Derby double with Harzand in 2016.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Cloughjordan based former jockey and trainer Charlie Swan also paid tribute

“Pat was a really good jockey but also a really nice guy.”

“The energy and strength that he showed when he was fundraising for the last few years when he had cancer and he was always in good spirits and a really kind guy.”

“He was a very dedicated fellow and just a pleasure to be around. He won so many big races as stable jockey to Dermot Weld and they won a lot of big races. I suppose winning four St Leger’s on Vinnie Roe probably stands out as a fantastic achievement.”