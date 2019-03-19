Blackmore reflects on successful Cheltenham week for Irish

Rachael Blackmore has been reflecting on a successful week at the Cheltenham festival.

A Plus Tard gave the Killenaule jockey her first Cheltenham Festival success in the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase early in the week – winning by an impressive 16 lengths.

On the final day, Rachael gained her first Grade 1 success when Minella Indo landed the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

Speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM last night, she said the debate about male versus female jockeys has been firmly put to bed…