Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore notched up a win on the opening day of the Aintree Festival.

The Killenaule native steered 11/2 shot Moon Over Germany to victory for Henry de Bromhead.

She has two more rides for de Bromhead at Aintree today as well as one for trainer John Halley.

The feature on the 7 race card on Ladies Day is the JLT Chase.

Action on Merseyside commences at 1.45pm.

Here at home, Dundalk hosts its weekly meeting with the first of a seven-race card going to post at 5.40pm.