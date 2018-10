Rachael Blackmore was on board the Henry de Bromhead trained Milliner which took the opening maiden hurdle at Punchestown today.

The Killenaule native is now on 43 winners this term – just one behind former champion Paul Townend and 6 ahead of current champion Davy Russell.

Milliner is owned by Gigginstown House Stud who have previously said they will provide Blackmore every opportunity in becoming champion rider this season.