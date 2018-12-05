Hennessy all set for Ice Marathon

Former Tipp hurler Seamus Hennessy is putting in his final preparations ahead of the Ice Marathon.

The grueling event takes place next week in the Antarctic.

He lost his mother Josie to suicide in 2000 as an 11-year-old boy, and is aiming through ‘Running for Josie’ to help other Irish families avoid the same devastating loss.

All the funds raised will go to Pieta House and Living Links – he has already raised more than €174,000.

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time, Seamus Hennessy outlined his itinerary for the next week.