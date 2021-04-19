Draw made for 2021 Munster Football & Hurling Championships

Tipperary will take on either Clare or Kerry in the Munster Senior Football semi-final.

The draw for the provincial championship was made this morning with the Banner pitted against the Kingdom in the first quarter-final.

Waterford and Limerick will meet in the other quarter final with the winner of that one going up against Cork in the semi-final.

Tipp manager David Power says as defending champions the Premier County will be a target for whoever they come up against.

“Yeah I think it’s an exciting draw. I think whoever comes through that match is going to be a tough game.”

“I think we’re away to Clare if they win or we’re at home to Kerry. It’s definitely the toughest side of the draw but it’s exciting and it didn’t matter who we were going to get.”

“We’re defending champions and these teams are going to be gunning to beat us.”

Meanwhile Tipp will play either Clare or Waterford in this year’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final.

The full draw is as follows:

Q/F Clare v Waterford

S/F A Limerick v Cork

S/F B Tipperary v Q/F Winner