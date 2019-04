Templederry recorded a 1-19 to 1-14 victory over Carrick Swans at Holycross in the Seamus O’Riain clash yesterday.

Going in a point up at the break on a 0-9 to 0-8 scoreline the north side broke through for a decisive second half goal that saw them over the line.

After the game Templederry manager John Kennedy said his side had targeted getting a win in this game.