Super hurling weekend continues in Tipperary as four more senior games to be decided

The first four games of the senior club hurling championship in Tipperary saw wins yesterday for Thurles Sarsfields, Drom and Inch, and Loughmore Castleiney, while it finished all-square in Semple Stadium in the evening clash of JK Brackens and Kiladangan.

In the earlier game in Holycross, Sarsfields had come from behind to beat Kilruane MacDonagh’s 1-19 to 1-13.

The North side had been leading by 2 points at half time and speaking after the game Sarsfields Lar Corbett told Tipp FM Sport it was a hard-fought victory:

“In the first half there, Kilruane, to be fair to them, they did all the hurling. They got most of the scores and they were leading up to 45 minutes.

“Sarsfields got their purple patch after 45 minutes – that happens in any game. You’ll always get your purple patch.

“But I think you have to stay in the game and Thurles Sarsfields stayed in the game and that was the main thing.

“I suppose, it was only the small hooking and the blocking and the running after your man. We found it hard to get the scores in the first half, but as I said, Sarsfields stayed in the game.

“When you get your purple patch you have to take it.”

A last minute point for Kiladangan saw them clinch a draw with JK Brackens in the evening game.

It finished Kiladangan 1-20 to JK Brackens’ 3-14.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Brackens’ manager, Éamonn Corcoran said they felt unlucky not to get the win…

“There’s huge belief on the back of last year – I was trying to install that in them all week.

“If you look at the bookies and what people were saying… but we know the effor that these lads are giving.

“I suppose a lot of people didn’t think when we got up to the next level that we could produce it. I have massive confidence in the bunch there and we have huge leaders.

“I was very disappointed in the end there. I think some people might say a draw against Kiladangan for us… I believed we had a chance.”

Meanwhile, four more first round games take place today in the Senior Championship.

The action begins in Nenagh at 1 o’clock as Borrisileigh begin their defence of the Dan Breen Cup when they face Toomevara. Later on at 7pm, Nenagh Eire Og take on Holycross Ballycahill in Semple Stadium.

We’ll have live commentary of both these games and they’ll also be streamed on the Tipperary GAA website.

Elsewhere, Burgess face Upperchurch Drombane in Dolla at 1pm while Éire Óg Annacarty go up against Clonoulty Rossmore at 3pm in Semple Stadium.

We’ll have live updates of both these games throughout the day.

There’s also plenty of action in the Seamus O’Riain and Intermediate hurling championships taking place across the county.

Here are the other results from yesterday’s games:

“FBD Insurance” Seamus O Riain Cup “Group 1”

Sat, 25 Jul, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Carrick Swan 0-18 Ballingarry 2-17

“FBD Insurance” Seamus O Riain Cup “Group 3”

Sat, 25 Jul, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Sean Treacys 1-13 Mullinahone 1-22

“FBD Insurance” County Intermediate Hurling Championship “Group 1”

Sat, 25 Jul, Venue: Drombane, Moyle Rovers 0-17 Ballinahinch 1-20

“FBD Insurance” County Intermediate Hurling Championship “Group 2”

Sat, 25 Jul, Venue: Templetuohy, Borrisokane 0-19 Carrick Davins 1-14

“FBD Insurance” County Intermediate Hurling Championship “Group 4”

Sat, 25 Jul, Venue: The Ragg, Moneygall 3-20 Golden-Kilfeacle 2-12