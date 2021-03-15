Stapleton calls for juvenile GAA to resume

“If the schools are open, the GAA fields should be open”, that’s according to former Tipperary football coach Shane Stapleton.

The Golden/Kilfeacle club man is calling for juvenile teams to be allowed return to training while they are back in school.

This echoes the thoughts of new GAA President Larry McCarthy who appealed to the Government to allow children return to training once they are back in the classroom.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Shane said it’s a pity the juveniles can’t train at present.

“Public health has to come first and I totally agree with that but it is a pity that maybe just small groups can’t have a few pucks or even the juveniles can’t get back.”

“For example from a teachers point of view if the schools are open the GAA fields should be open so if my daughter can go to school on Monday she should be able to go ladies football training on Monday night.”