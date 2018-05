Tipperary are aiming for their second League title in as many years, when they face Cavan this afternoon.

Belief is high in the camp, as this time they feature in the Division 2 final – having won the Division 3 title last year.

Tipp captain Samantha Lambert says upping their work rate is key.

Throw-in at Parnell Park is at 2pm, and we’ll have live updates of the game here on Tipp FM.