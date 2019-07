Local GAA results and fixtures

Results from Friday night

Mid Tipp Junior B Hurling Championship

Moyne/Templetuohy 1-22 Knock 3-4

Drom-Inch 2-19 JK Brackens 1-14

North Tipp Junior A Championship

Toomevara 0-20 Knockshegowna 2-13

Nenagh Éire Óg 1-22 Burgess 1-13

Roscrea 2-23 Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-13

There are a number of junior games down for decision this evening.

In the North Junior B championship Quarter final Lorrha Dorrha take on Kiladangan in Borrisokane at 7.30.

In the West Tipp junior B hurling championship there’s a double header in Dundrum.

First up at 6 Cashel take on Arravale Rovers, and that’s followed at 7:30 by Cappawhite against Éire Óg.

In the Mid Junior hurling quarter final Upperchurch play JK Brackens at 7.30 in The Ragg.

In South Tipp Junior B Football Clonmel Commercials take on Killenaule at 8 o’clock in Fethard.

At the same time Kilskeelan – Kilcash go up against Clonmel Óg in Monroe.