Tipperary nominations for Ladies Football All Stars.

Aisling McCarthy and Aishling Moloney are among the 45 nominees up for an All Star.

Aisling McCarthy has been nominated for a place at midfield while Aishling Moloney has been nominated at centre-forward.

Three-in-a-row champions Dublin lead the way with 13 nominations.

There are 9 nods each for finalists Galway, as well as Connacht rivals Mayo.

Munster champions Cork have seven nominations, with Tyrone, Donegal, Armagh and Meath also represented.

The 2019 All Star team will be announced at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday, November 16th.