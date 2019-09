Large crowds turned out in Ardfinnan last night to welcome home the All Ireland winning Ladies Football team.

Led by a lone piper Captain Samantha Lambert and her teammates brought the Mary Quinn Cup over the bridge in the village to the Green.

Their win over Meath in Croke Park on Sunday sees Tipp return to the Senior ranks for next season.

Well known inter-county referee Willie Barrett was among those in Ardfinnan for the homecoming last night.