Tipp Ladies lose to Donegal after dramatic finish

Tipp Ladies footballers have lost out to Donegal in Division 1 of the National League.

Both sides got off to blistering starts, with Tipp scoring 1-3 withing the first 9 minutes – and Donegal scoring 1-2 within 13.

At half time Tipperary trailed 1-5 to Donegal’s 1-7.

The Ulster side got a good start to the second half with two more early goal – but Tipp answered back with two goals of their own bringing the gap down to 2 points.

However the late surge wasn’t enough to win, and it finished Tipp 3-09 to Donegal’s 3-11.