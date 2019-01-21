Tipp ladies to feature in double headers with men’s games

Tipperary Ladies footballers are set to feature in two double-header fixtures during their 2019 Lidl National League campaign.

These games will be curtain raisers to men’s Football League games involving the host counties.

Tipperary have a home clash with Monaghan in Division 1 at Semple Stadium in Thurles on March 24th, prior to the Tipp Clare men’s senior game in round 7 of the National Football League.

The Premier are also involved in Cork ladies historic first-ever appearance at Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday, February 23.

The LGFA has managed to secure seven double-headers in Division 1 of the Lidl NFL, one in Division 2, four in Division 3, and one in Division 4.