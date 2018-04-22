Tipp Ladies aiming for place in Division 2 final

Tipperary began their campaign by beating Armagh on their travels but the Premier County know they’re in for a much stiffer test this time.

They face the Northern side in the Division 2A semi final this afternoon.

Tipp claimed six wins out of seven outings in the group stages and adapted very well to life in the second tier, following last year’s promotion.

This fixture looks set to be a real cracker and the winners would fancy their chances of claiming promotion to the top tier.

Dual star Orla O’Dwyer is under no illusions about today’s challenge

Throw in is at 1pm in Kinnegad while in the other semi-final Waterford play Cavan.