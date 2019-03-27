Tipp Ladies aiming for intermediate glory

Tipp Ladies footballers are aiming high in the Championship this year.

Having been relegated from senior ranks last year, the Premier are hoping for intermediate glory in 2019.

They’ve played their League football in Division 1 this season, and have cemented their place in the Division following a win over Monaghan on Sunday.

They have one game against Westmeath left before their campaign comes to a close.

Manager Shane Ronayne says they’re happy with their performances in the league, and will be ready for championship…