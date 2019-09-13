Strength & depth key to Tipp’s preparation for All Ireland

There’s a huge battle for places on the Tipp team for Sunday’s All Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football final.

The Premier County take on Meath in Croke Park as they bid to regain Senior status for the coming year.

Anna Rose Kennedy joined the Tipp panel as a 16 year old in 2016.

The Aherlow player says there’s great strength in the squad this year.

Throw-in for the Intermediate final is at 1.45 on Sunday – Tipp FM’s live coverage is in association with O’Sullivans Pharmacy, Main St., Fethard.

The action gets underway in Croke Park at 11.45 when Louth take on Fermanagh in the Junior decider while Dublin and Galway do battle in the Senior game at 4.