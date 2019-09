Large crowds are expected to greet Tipperary’s All Ireland winning Ladies Football team when they arrive back in the Premier County this evening.

Team captain Samantha Lambert will bring the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup to her home village of Ardfinnan.

At 28 she’s one of the oldest players on the squad – following yesterdays win manager Shane Ronayne paid particular tribute to the younger players involved.

The victorious Tipp team is due on the Green in Ardfinnan at 7pm.