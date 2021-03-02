Kennedy says split GAA season will make life easier for all involved

Next year’s All-Ireland finals will be played in July.

It’s after a motion was passed at Congress on Saturday to split the GAA calendar into two.

From 2022, the inter-county championship will be played in the first half of the year, finishing in July, with the remainder of the year being reserved for club championships.

Tipperary voted in favour of the motion and county board chair Joe Kennedy says a split season makes things easier.

“Trying to run a Championship at the same time as the inter-county season is going on is a headache for the inter-county players, inter-county managers, the club managers and club players.”

“Then the official’s are stuck in between so when you divide that into two different seasons it takes all the acrimony out of it.”