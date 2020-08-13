Woodlock under no illusion of Kiladangan threat

Drom-Inch manager James Woodlock is praising their weekend opponents Kiladangan as “real Dan Breen contenders”.

The two clubs meet in the final set of County Championship group games this weekend with Drom already qualifying for the quarter finals, but needing at least a draw on Saturday afternoon to clinch top spot.

A draw for Kiladangan will also secure their knockout place, but they’re under pressure from JK Brackens who meet Roscrea at the same time.

James Woodlock says he’s under no illusions about the challenge they’re facing in Nenagh on Saturday.

“We played them last year in Templederry I think it was in the group again and they wiped the floor with us. They beat us by 9 points – I think it was 2-23 to 20 points. They beat is with real ease.”

“They’re a quality side and I said it in commentary already this year when they played Brackens these are real Dan Breen contenders.”

