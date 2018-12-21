Tipperary hurlers hold fundraiser for two charities

The Tipperary senior hurling team are fundraising this Saturday across the Premier county in aid of two charities close to the hearts of two former Tipp players.

Former All Ireland winner Seamus Hennessy recently ran an ice marathon in the Antarctic in aid of ‘Running for Josie’ while former Tipp defender Paddy Stapleton organised the recent Tipp v Kilkenny challenge in aid of the ‘Amanda Stapleton benefit fund’.

There’s four charity events set to take place across the county’s divisions in Cashel, Clonmel, Nenagh and Thurles this Saturday.

The Tipp team and past players will take Under 12s hurling training sessions and there will be a family fun day as the players complete a spinathon in the four towns.

Tipp star forward John ‘Bubbles’ O Dwyer told Tipp FM Sport the team are delighted to help out