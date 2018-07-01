Tipperary crowned Munster minor hurling champions

Tipperary have been crowned Munster minor hurling champions.

The Premier controlled the majority of play in the first half with forwards Sean Hayes and James Devaney shining through.

The half time scoreline left Tipp ahead by 5 points – 12 points to 7.

Tipp went 8 points clear by the end of the third quarter in Thurles, but Limerick notched up the following 2 points to begin closing the gap.

The Premier pushed on, however, and a goal from sub Mickey O’Shea from Mullinahone sealed the Treatymens fate.

A goal from Limerick’s Cathal O’ Neill in added time was just too little too late and it finished Tipperary 1-20 Limerick 1-12.

TippFM Analyst James Woodlock was impressed by their efforts today…