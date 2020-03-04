Tipp well represented in club hurling team of the year

Five Borris-Ileigh men have been named in the AIB GAA club hurling team of the year.

Here with the details is Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson.



AIB GAA Club Hurling Team of the Year:

1. James McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

2. Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh)

3. Joseph Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019

4. Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

5. Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

7. Shane Cooney (St Thomas)

8. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

10. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil) *Previous winner in 2018

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019

12. Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019

15. Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins)

AIB GAA Club Hurler of the Year Nominees

TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)