Tipp well aware of Cork threat in Munster decider

Tipperary will look to bridge a nine year gap tonight as they go up against Cork in the Munster Under 20 hurling decider.

The Premier last won the title in 2010 when it was an Under 21 competition.

The Rebels beat Tipp last year in the provincial decider but gained revenge in the All Ireland final.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last nights Extra Time Tipp manager Liam Cahill said they’re well aware of the threat Cork will pose this evening.

Throw-in is at 7.30 in Semple Stadium.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Barry’s Supervalu, Friar St, Thurles.