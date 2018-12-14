Tipp players keen to impress

The Munster Hurling League is the perfect place for younger players on the Tipp senior hurling panel to lay down a marker.

That’s according to All Ireland winning coach and former Tipp manager Eamon O’Shea.

Tipperary face reigning All Ireland Champions Limerick this evening in the first game of the league.

Eamon O’Shea says it’s not just the new panel members who must perform.

Throw in this evening is at 7:30 in the Gaelic Grounds.

